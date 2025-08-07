Lou Esposito raves about Michigan Football true freshman: 'He is an unbelievable athlete'
It was a whirlwind of a recruitment for defensive lineman Nate Marshall. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge committed to the Wolverines last spring, but as a few months passed, the Auburn Tigers took their shot at the coveted edge rusher. Marshall would de-commit from Michigan and commit to Auburn last August. However, the Wolverines never lost touch.
Marshall would flip back to Michigan prior to signing day and officially become a Michigan Wolverine. He wasn't an early enrollee, but even though he just got to Ann Arbor a couple of weeks ago -- defensive line coach Lou Esposito is already high on the true freshman.
"He is an unbelievable athlete," Esposito said of the true freshman. "You could just line the ball up right now and say go pass rush, go win, and he could do that. He’s learning how to play. He’s doing a great job with those guys. T-Mac is doing a good job. David Denham is doing a good job with him. He’s in the bridge program, so he’s with some class stuff. He is learning every day because he was one of the guys who didn’t come in at the start of the semester. He just came in earlier this summer.
"So he’s learning through a fire hose, and every day he learns something new, and he’s like, oh man, I get that now. Athletically, he’s really good. He’s going to physically get better as he’s in the program longer, but he’s super explosive, super twitchy. You can see he was a basketball player. We’re super excited about him. He’s going to be a great one right here."
There is a good chance Marshall becomes a great player for Michigan, but he's going to have to really earn some early playing time, or wait his turn. The Wolverines' edge room is loaded with talent. Derrick Moore and TJ Guy are cemented in a starters. Cam Brandt and Dom Nichols have been getting praises as well. Marshall could earn a rotational role in 2025, but he's going to have to show why he was a high four-star prospect.
