Measuring the Michigan football panic meter after narrow win at Northwestern
After a nail-biting victory over Northwestern yesterday and only two weeks remaining in the regular season, should Michigan football fans be panicked about this team? Not only for this season, but for years to come?
The No. 18-ranked Wolverines are still in a prime spot to make the College Football Playoff, yet there still seems to be panic about the state of the program among fans.
Here is a look at the good, the bad and the panic meter ranking for the program.
Reasons to be Optimistic
In their last 13 games dating back to last season, the Wolverines are 11-2, with wins over rivals Ohio State and Michigan State, as well as Alabama in last season's bowl game. Both of their losses were on the road, to very respectable opponents in Oklahoma and USC.
Most programs would take that as a success; the Wolverines are finding ways to win games.
In year two under Sherrone Moore, UofM has definitely taken a step forward as opposed to backwards, especially on the offensive side of the ball. It was always going to be difficult to replace a legend in Jim Harbaugh and many people were underwhelmed last season, but taking a step forward is potentially a good sign of what is to come.
Looking at the skill positions on offense, Michigan has a lot of youth with major upside. Obviously the No. 1 recruit in the country a season ago at quarterback in Bryce Underwood. But also Jordan Marshall (sophomore) and Andrew Marsh (freshman) look like they have All-American upside in the future.
Yesterday, Marsh finished with 189 yards receiving and 12 catches. Michigan has desperately needed an alpha wide receiver and they may have that in Marsh.
Marshall has been consistent every game he’s played this year and yesterday was no different. Averaging 6.5 yards per carry with 145 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, he can carry the torch of the legendary Michigan running backs he is following in the footsteps of.
Defensively, the Wolverines remain one of the best in the conference and in the nation. They haven’t taken a huge step back since the departure of Harbaugh, which is encouraging.
Concerns
They cannot play a complete game. The closest thing to that they have had this year is the 24-7 victory over Washington.
Watching this 2025 team, they just do not pass the eye-test a lot of times and it can be frustrating and hard to watch. Does that really matter in the grand scheme of things?
That answer is yes and no. No, because at the end of the day, they are winning. But yes, because watching them try to throw the ball, have questionable play-calling at times and struggle on special teams, will come back to bite them against an opponent like Ohio State.
It just doesn’t feel like the same dominating Michigan football team that Michigan had during the late stages of the Harbaugh era.
The Verdict
Panic Meter: 5.2 out of 10
Based on the state of a program as a whole, not just this season, I think there is a bit of over-concern for where the program is heading.
Sherrone Moore is bringing in good recruits, with one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. Pairing that with the young talent they already have, especially at skill positions, Michigan could be a National Championship contender again soon.
However, Michigan fans do need to see another step forward next year. Otherwise, the panic meter will feel as high as it was during the Rich Rod and Brady Hoke days.