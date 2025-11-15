Wolverine Digest

5 Michigan starters are OUT against Northwestern on Saturday

The Wolverines won't have all hands on deck, but Michigan does get a few guys back.

Michigan will enter historic Wrigley Field to take on Northwestern on Saturday. The Wolverines and Wildcats are battling for the coveted George Jewett Trophy -- a trophy that came into existence back in 2021.

The Wolverines are playing for much more than the trophy, though. Michigan controls its own destiny when it comes to getting a spot into the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines might be ranked No. 18 and on the outside looking in, but win out and Michigan will secure a spot.

But the Wolverines are going to need to get a win over Northwestern without a few key players. The 'Cats won't go down easily, and according to the injury report, Michigan won't have all hands on deck for the game in Wrigley.

Availability report released

Michigan will be without six players against Northwestern on Saturday.

  • Rod Moore
  • Justice Haynes
  • Cole Sullivan
  • Micah Ka'apana
  • Evan Link
  • Hogan Hansen

We already essentially knew that Moore, Haynes, and Link weren't going to suit up. It's not clear when any of them are back this season. Not having Sullivan back is a little bit of a hit, and same as Hansen.

But it's great news that Michigan will get WR Donaven McCulley, LB Jimmy Rolder, and Edge/LB Jaishawn Barham back for the game on Saturday.

The Wolverines will continue to rely on Jordan Marshall at RB and mix in Jasper Parker and Bryson Kuzdzal. Michigan will also utilize Zack Marshall behind Marlin Klein.

Michigan vs. Northwestern Injury Report
Big Ten

How to watch Michigan take on Northwestern

  • Day: Saturday, Nov. 15
  • Time: Noon ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field (Chicago, Illinois)
  • Network: Fox
  • On the call: Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson

