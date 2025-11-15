5 Michigan starters are OUT against Northwestern on Saturday
Michigan will enter historic Wrigley Field to take on Northwestern on Saturday. The Wolverines and Wildcats are battling for the coveted George Jewett Trophy -- a trophy that came into existence back in 2021.
The Wolverines are playing for much more than the trophy, though. Michigan controls its own destiny when it comes to getting a spot into the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines might be ranked No. 18 and on the outside looking in, but win out and Michigan will secure a spot.
RELATED: Keys to a Michigan football victory over Northwestern
But the Wolverines are going to need to get a win over Northwestern without a few key players. The 'Cats won't go down easily, and according to the injury report, Michigan won't have all hands on deck for the game in Wrigley.
Availability report released
Michigan will be without six players against Northwestern on Saturday.
- Rod Moore
- Justice Haynes
- Cole Sullivan
- Micah Ka'apana
- Evan Link
- Hogan Hansen
We already essentially knew that Moore, Haynes, and Link weren't going to suit up. It's not clear when any of them are back this season. Not having Sullivan back is a little bit of a hit, and same as Hansen.
But it's great news that Michigan will get WR Donaven McCulley, LB Jimmy Rolder, and Edge/LB Jaishawn Barham back for the game on Saturday.
The Wolverines will continue to rely on Jordan Marshall at RB and mix in Jasper Parker and Bryson Kuzdzal. Michigan will also utilize Zack Marshall behind Marlin Klein.
How to watch Michigan take on Northwestern
- Day: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Time: Noon ET
- Where: Wrigley Field (Chicago, Illinois)
- Network: Fox
- On the call: Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson