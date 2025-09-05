Michigan announces uniform combination against Oklahoma
Michigan hits the road on Saturday for a major Week 2 game at Oklahoma. During road games, the Wolverines have gone with the old style of white pants and white jerseys since Jim Harbaugh became the head coach. But in Michigan's first away game of the 2025 season -- the Wolverines are using some maize.
Michigan announced on Friday afternoon that it would wear white jerseys with white accessories, but it would wear maize pants.
Most Michigan fans will recall the Wolverines wearing their maize pants on the road back in 2023 when they went to Penn State. Sherrone Moore would call 32-straight run plays in that game and the Wolverines would defeat the Nittany Lions on the road.
This game will be a good test for both programs. Oklahoma won just six games last year and the Sooners brought in Washington State QB John Mateer, along with Cal RB Jayden Ott, in hopes of turning around the offense.
Michigan wasn't much different. The Wolverines won eight games and coach Moore brought in Bryce Underwood to lead the charge in 2025. Underwood excelled in Week 1, throwing for 251 yards and one score. RB Justice Haynes, who Michigan landed out of Alabama, ran for 159 yards and three scores. The Wolverines will have to show they can handle the tough road environment and be able to contain the dynamic Mateer.
Fans can see the game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler will be on the national call.
More Michigan News:
Staff predictions: Top 20 showdown between Michigan vs. Oklahoma
Fox's Joel Klatt breaks down and predicts score of Michigan vs. Oklahoma game
Michigan commits, targets predict outcome between Wolverines vs. Oklahoma
Three keys to a Michigan victory over Oklahoma
Brent Venables says Bryce Underwood reminds him of a former college football great
Michigan takes a dive on ESPN's FPI, mixed views ahead of Oklahoma showdown