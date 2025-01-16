Michigan OC Chip Lindsey in heavy pursuit of 5-star 2026 quarterback prospect
After landing the number one overall prospect in the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood, Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is eyeing his next 5-star quarterback at Michigan. Undoubtedly quarterback is the most important position on a football team, at any level. At the collegiate level, an elite quarterback can make up for other deficiencies and elevate a team from mediocre to college football playoff heights. That fact is not lost on Lindsey, and he is pouring all of his efforts into finding the next great arm to follow up the Underwood years.
This week, On3's EJ Holland reported that one of Lindsey's main targets is 2026 signal caller Ryder Lyons.
Lyons is rated as the No. 10 best overall prospect in the 2026 class. Hailing from Folsom (CA), he comes in at 6-3, 215-pounds - the prototypical pro style quarterback measurements. It looks like Lincoln Riley and USC are going to be heavy contenders for his talents, and they have a few crystal ball predictions in already. The confidence factor is low, at only six, so this is still a wide-open race in this recruitment. With an elite level talent like Lyons, look for NIL to also play a heavy factor in this one. Michigan GM Sean Magee and Coach Moore have shown that the Wolverines are a force to be reckoned with in the NIL space.
This one will probably play out for a while as Lyons takes visits and finds out how the head coaches and coordinators plan to implement him into their style of offense. Regardless of how it plays out, it's nice to see Michigan consistently back in the hunt for 5-star quarterback talent.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football veteran announces return for 5th season
ESPN predicts Michigan football's starting QB in 2025
REPORT: Michigan DC Wink Martindale interviewing for NFL job
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7