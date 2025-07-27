Cleveland Browns first round pick Mason Graham reports to camp in elite shape
The change from Division 1 football, even in an elite conference like the Big Ten, to the rigors of the NFL is no easy transformation. Former Michigan Wolverine All-American Mason Graham found that out pretty quickly. Graham was the fifth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, as the Browns traded back to acquire more picks and select him. The Browns' fan base was displeased with the pick, as they had wanted Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to come to Cleveland. That pick was traded to Jacksonville, who did choose the aforementioned Hunter.
Graham showed up in Cleveland with a fan base that was already unenthusiastic about his presence there. It probably did not help him any that he was an absolute monster to the hometown Ohio State Buckeyes for the previous two years. Then he came to rookie camp and looked out of shape and unprepared. Videos of Graham throwing up into his helmet went viral, and the Browns fans clamored for justice from their front office. It appears that Graham learned from that first day and committed himself to arriving at camp in peak physical shape.
Cleveland Browns legend Myles Garrett had great things to say about his rookie defensive linemate, and it appears that Graham has quickly grasped the nuances of being an NFL player. I do not doubt that Graham will be an All-Pro caliber player and Cleveland Browns fans will look back fondly on the day the Browns took the dominant Wolverine lineman.
