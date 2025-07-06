Michigan fanbase in a state of shock as five star spurns the Wolverines for Syracuse

5⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ WR Calvin Russell has committed to Syracuse



WOW



man Fran brown and staff have changed the trajectory of this program in one year



There are coaches that make excuses and there are coaches that get results



We know which one Coach Fran Brown is



