Michigan fanbase in a state of shock as five star spurns the Wolverines for Syracuse
July 5th was a day Michigan fans had circled on their calendars for weeks. The rabid fan base had their sights set on five-star Miami (FL)- based wide receiver Calvin Russell. All signs were positive for Michigan. Pundits had predicted him for Michigan, and he formed a solid relationship with Bryce Underwood, with the two even following each other on social media; no other schools were contending. Then it all changed. Out of nowhere, Syracuse became a threat, and rumors of their involvement grew louder throughout the day. Then the unthinkable happened.
Russell was set to commit at 9 pm. That time frame came and went, and it continued to drag with no sign of him showing up. Finally, around 9:45 pm, his Instagram went live, and in a confusing, chaotic stream that was often without sound, he ended up committing to Syracuse. Michigan fans and recruiting analysts raced to social media to share their shock over his decision.
A shocking loss for Michigan, and I am sure that NIL played a part; the figures will likely be released over the next few days. Michigan does have a solid, broad receiver class coming in, but landing an elite talent like Russell is genuinely exceptional. Back to the drawing board for Sherrone and his crew. Welcome to the new era of NIL and revenue-sharing recruiting.
