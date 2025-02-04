Michigan Football: 2025 win total odds released by FanDuel
The latest 2025 college football win totals are in via FanDuel Sportsbook, and the Michigan Wolverines are currently sitting at 8.5 wins. Other notable Big Ten teams on the list include Ohio State (10.5), Oregon (10.5), Penn State (10.5), Indiana (8.5), and USC (7.5).
Of course, Michigan fans are likely hammering the over as the expectation for the Wolverines in 2025 is to be right back in the national championship hunt. Although Michigan lost some key pieces on both sides of the ball during the off-season (including four projected first-round picks), head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff did an incredible job of supplementing various needs via the recruiting trail and transfer portal.
In 2024, the biggest issue for Michigan was on the offensive side of the ball, particularly at the quarterback position. With one of the worst passing offenses in the entire nation, Moore made sure that the Wolverines wouldn't have that issue again in 2025, landing veteran QB transfer Mikey Keene out of Fresno State and flipping five-star QB Bryce Underwood from LSU. Add in some other key pieces from the portal like Justice Haynes (RB, Alabama), Damon Payne (DL, Alabama), Troy Bowles (LB, Georgia), and Tre Williams (DL, Clemson), and it's not hard to see why there's so much optimism surrounding the program ahead of the 2025 season.
