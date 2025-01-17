Michigan Football transfer portal tracker
The Michigan Wolverines are still hard at work trying to add critical pieces to their roster via the recruiting trail and the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season. Some of the biggest positions of need heading into the off-season include quarterback, wide receiver, running back, defensive line, and the secondary. So far, head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have done a pretty good job of addressing all areas, as the Wolverines currently rank within the Top 10 nationally in transfer portal rankings according to On3.
Here's the latest look at all of the transfer portal activity for Michigan:
Transferring out (24)
- Raheem Anderson, OL
- Tavierre Dunlap, RB
- Tristan Bounds, OL
- Tyler Morris, WR
- Logan Forbes, WR
- Tommy Doman, P
- Cole Cabana, RB
- Dominick Giudice, OL/C
- Christian Boivin, LB
- Jayden Denegal, QB
- Andrew Gentry, OL
- Micah Pollard, LB
- Myles Pollard, CB
- Alex Orji, QB
- Adam Samaha, K
- Cole Morgan, OL
- Breeon Ishmail, EDGE
- Owen Wafle, DL
- Jeffrey Persi, OL
- Kody Jones, CB
- Peter Simmons III, DL
- Micah Davis, S
- Stone Anderson, P
- Dan Rosenberg, LS
Transferring in (13)
- Donaven McCulley, WR (Indiana)
- TJ Metcalf, DB (Arkansas)
- Tevis Metcalf, DB (Arkansas)
- Brady Norton, OL (Cal Poly)
- Damon Payne, DL (Alabama)
- Troy Bowles, LB (Georgia)
- Mikey Keene, QB (Fresno State)
- Justice Haynes, RB (Alabama)
- Tre Williams, DL (Clemson)
- Lawrence Hattar, OL (Ferris State)
- Anthony Simpson, WR (UMass)
- Caleb Anderson, CB (Louisiana)
- Trent Middleton, LS (UCLA)
