Michigan Football: Another Wolverine has entered the transfer portal
Another Wolverine has reportedly entered the transfer portal as the 2025 roster continues to take shape. After two seasons in Ann Arbor, kicker Adam Samaha has entered his name into the transfer portal. The news doesn't come as much of a shock given the fact that starting field goal kicker Dominic Zvada announced he would be returning for another season at Michigan days earlier.
In his two seasons at Michigan, Samaha appeared in one game during the 2023 season and made an extra point against Indiana back on Oct. 14, 2023). The sophomore will have three years of eligibility remaining as he searches fo
At Michigan
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2024)
• One-year letterman (2023)
Freshman (2023)
• Appeared and kicked in one game to earn his first varsity letter
• Made his collegiate debut kicking the final extra point against Indiana (Oct. 14)
High School
• Attended Huron High School (2023) coached by Antaiwn Mack
• Helped the River Rats reach the playoffs three straight seasons (2020-22)
• As a senior, Huron went 5-5; also went .500 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season at 3-3
• Part of a Huron team that went 8-2 and reached the state championship his junior year in 2021, the program’s best record in 20 years
• Also lettered in basketball for the River Rats and set a program record with 65 made three-pointers as a junior in 2021
• A first-team All-Conference (SEC) and Academic All-State performer
• Detroit News All-State honorable mention on the court while leading his team to a state championship appearance and league, district, regional titles
Key Statistics
• Set the school record for longest field goal in a game (49 yards)
• Converted 11-of-14 field goals with a 49-yard long his senior year (2022) and was perfect on extra points
• Connected on 7-of-10 field goals with a 42-yard long in 2021; converted 34-of-34 extra points
• Also hit 50 touchbacks on 56 kickoffs during his junior year
Honors and Rankings
• Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of three stars; the No. 1,908 overall player nationally, the No. 6 kicker and the No. 32 player in the state of Michigan
• Named a three-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 7 kicker and the No. 50 player in the state of Michigan
• Rated as a three-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 138 player in the region, the No. 11 kicker and the No. 20 player in the state of Michigan
• Rivals.com two-star prospect and a three-star prospect by On3.com
• On3.com three-star consensus prospect, the No. 1998 player nationally, the No. 6 kicker in the nation and the No. 32 player in Michigan
• Ranked by Kornblue Kicking as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023; a five-star prospect and the youngest player to earn a five-star ranking in the service’s history
• Listed by Kohl’s Professional Camps as a five-star prospect
• U.S. Army Bowl participant; converted a 49-yard field goal in the game
• MHSFCA All-Region (2021) and All-State (2022)
• Two-time Detroit Free Press Dream Team (2021-22)
• Two-time Detroit News All-State first team (2021-22)
• Two-time MLive All-Area Dream Team (2021-22)
• Finished his career ranked in six categories of the MHSAA record book
• Two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer as a junior and senior (2021-22)
