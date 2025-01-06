Michigan defender commits to rival Big Ten foe
It wasn't easy for former Michigan Edge defender Breeon Ishmail to find the field as a Wolverine. The former three-star recruit out of Cincinnati (OH) came to the maize and blue as the 1,110th-ranked recruit in the 2023 cycle. Ishmail was mainly a special teams player while seeing the field a few snaps on defense.
But after two seasons, he opted to enter the portal to find a place where he could have a more prominent role. On Monday, 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported that Ishmail was staying in the Big Ten Conference and heading to Purdue.
Ishmail didn't see the field at all during his freshman season. But this year, he played in seven games and saw special teams action. He played in a total of 72 snaps throughout the 2024 campaign.
The Boilermakers fired Ryan Walters as their head coach and hired UNLV's Barry Odom to take over. Ishmail will get a fresh start with Odom taking over the controls at Purdue.
Michigan is likely getting both Derrick Moore and TJ Guy back next season to start at the Edge position. The Wolverines have been very deep there the last several years and that shouldn't change in 2025.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football lands second transfer portal offensive lineman
Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy could get a career-altering call this offseason
Michigan Football officially signs Clemson transfer Tre Williams
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7