National analysts 'upset of the week' surrounds Michigan football vs. USC
It's a big day of college football and while there are several top-25 matchups, it doesn't get much bigger than Michigan vs. USC. For the second time since the Trojans joined the Big Ten, these two juggernauts will take the field against one another. Michigan had a magical drive last year to beat USC in The Big House, but this season, USC is the favorite to win.
But what will actually happen?
CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli's pick
CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli went through six picks for the week, and when he got to this matchup, he is picking Michigan to go into Los Angeles and upset USC. While it would technically be an upset -- the Wolverines are 2.5-point underdogs -- Michigan has a better resume than the Trojans.
"....The truth is, even at full strength, I like Michigan along the lines of scrimmage more than I like USC, so if the Trojans are banged up, that tilts the scales even further into Michigan's direction.
"None of which is to say I think Michigan dominates the game. USC's offense remains lethal and is easily the best offense the Wolverines defense has seen this year. But if that line can't protect Maiava, he's prone to make bad decisions when pressured. I also don't know that USC's defense will be able to slow the Michigan run game, and Michigan QB Bryce Underwood looks like he's getting better and more comfortable in the offense every week. I'm not convinced the right team is favored here, and there's a strong chance Michigan goes into the Coliseum and gets a huge win in the Big Ten race."
The Wolverines have the No. 8 rushing attack in the country and USC didn't fare well two weeks ago against Illinois in a loss. Michigan hopes to impose its will early in the trenches to take early momentum. If the Wolverines can gash the Trojans up the middle with both Haynes and Jordan Marshall, that would then open up the passing attack.
USC has one of the worst passing defenses in the country, and Bryce Underwood could be in store for another career game, but a lot will stem on Michigan running the football efficiently. Michigan will also have to slow down the elite Trojans' passing attack with Jayden Maiava, Makai Lemon, and Ja'Kobi Lane.
How to watch
- Day: Saturday, Oct. 11
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, California)
- Network: NBC
- On the call: Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge
