Michigan Football: Giant mystery lingers following win over Alabama
The Michigan Wolverines reached their eighth win of the season by defeating No. 11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Years eve, but it didn't come without some adversity. After jumping out to a 16-0 lead over the Crimson Tide, the Wolverines found themselves in a dogfight in the second half with the offense sputtering. Then, in the third quarter, Michigan's starting QB Davis Warren rolled out to the right and suffered an injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the game.
With Warren out, the biggest question became who Michigan would turn to as a replacement. Would it be junior QB Alex Orji, a guy who had entered the transfer portal just days before the matchup with Alabama? Or would we finally get a look at true freshman Jadyn Davis, the former four-star QB who was once believed to be Michigan's next QB1?
The answer: Alex Orji.
With Orji leading the offense, Michigan's offense would lean exclusively on the rushing attack, hoping to turn the game into a fistfight and burn as much clock as possible. Although the strategy ended up working in the end, Michigan fans couldn't help but wonder why the true freshman QB wasn't being given the opportunity to operate the offense, particularly with Orji's limitations in the passing game.
To his credit, Orji did make three starts during the 2024 season and helped guide the Wolverines to wins over USC and Minnesota. Given his experience, Orji was most likely the safest option as the Wolverines looked to protect their lead, drain the clock, and play field position. But as Michigan failed to reach the endzone time and time again, fans continued to call for Davis to get his shot.
In the end, Davis would never make an appearance in the ReliaQuest Bowl, and Michigan would hold on to a 19-13 win over Alabama. And while finishing the season with a massive win over the Crimson Tide was obviously the top priority, you can't help but wonder where Michigan's prized QB in the 2024 recruiting class fits in the picture moving forward.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7