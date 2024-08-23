Michigan has recently gained the most 'sneaky good' commit in recent weeks
Michigan may have just lost its top-ranked commit in the 2025 cycle after Nate Marshall left the Wolverines for Auburn, but Michigan recently gained one of the top playmakers in the '25 cycle. Four-star wide receiver Andrew Marsh chose Michigan over Washington and while the Wolverines looked like they were going to land Marsh for quite a while, the Huskies made things interesting right down to the wire.
With the addition of Marsh, Michigan now has two wide receivers in the fold. Four-star Jacob Washington out of Louisiana and Marsh make up a great duo for the maize and blue, but Michigan won't stop with just two. The Wolverines will likely try to secure at least one more receiver before the 2025 cycle ends. Michigan did lose three-star Phil Wright who de-committed for LSU after visiting the Tigers.
Marsh is ranked as the 63rd-best prospect per the Composite. But even being a top-100 recruit, CBS Sports listed Marsh as the most 'sneaky good' commitment in recent weeks.
It feels a bit weird calling the No. 10-ranked wide receiver in the country a "sneaky-good" get for the defending national champions, but a quick glance at Michigan's two-deep heading into Week 1 leaves a lot to be desired when it comes to the perimeter pass catchers, and that's where Andrew Marsh should eventually be able to help out. Marsh is a jump-ball winner with a budding 6-foot-1 frame and 4.5-second speed. He's coming off a junior season at Katy Jordan in which he caught 65 passes for 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns while facing some of the best competition Texas has to offer.
The Wolverines have signed a handful of four-star wide receivers in recent years, but Marsh might have the best chance out of any of them to emerge as a true go-to target on the outside as he excels in contested-catch situations and has a knack for powering his way through tackles before finding the end zone. Michigan wants to run the football -- and for good reason – but it's kind of wild that the school hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiver since Jeremy Gallon in 2013.
The Wolverines will roll with Semaj Morgan and Tyler Morris as their top two options this season. But Michigan is also hoping to gain valuable production from Fred Moore, Amorion Walker, and CJ Charleston as well. The receiver position is one that someone such as Marsh could step in and gain a role if he lives up to the billing as one of the best young receivers out there.
