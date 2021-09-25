September 25, 2021
Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Rutgers

Get yourself geared up as Michigan tries to improve to 4-0 against Rutger.
The No. 19 Michigan Wolverines (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) take on a fellow Big Ten foe when they host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) today at Michigan Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need.

The Stories

How To Watch: Michigan vs. Rutgers

Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Rutgers

Predicting The Michigan/Rutgers Game, Looking At The Big Ten Slate, Over/Unders, Betting Lines

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Rutgers

Led By Dominant Rushing Attack, The Michigan Offense Is Putting A Lot Of Points On The Board

Recruiting Rundown: Sept. 23, 2021

Just Three Weeks Into The Season, Cade McNamara Is Already Cementing His Name In The Michigan Record Books

Breaking Down Rutgers With An Expert, Michigan Football Topics After Three Games, Non-Corum/Hutchinson MVPs

Know The Enemy: Michigan Favored Big Over Rutgers

Ron Bellamy Epitomizes Michigan's New Culture, Recruiting Approach

Forget The Lack Of Huge Numbers, Cade McNamara Brings Stability To QB Room

Coach Jim Harbaugh Praises Rutgers, Cade McNamara Ahead Of Saturday's Matchup

For This Michigan Team, Its 'More Than Just Confidence'

Sophomore Running Back Blake Corum Isn't Letting His Early Success Distract Him From The Bigger Picture

Catching Up With Blake Corum, Burning Questions, Michigan's Offense & Defense, Previewing Rutgers

The Wolverines Are Off To Their Best Start On The Ground Since 1997

No. 19 Michigan Tries to Maintain Underdog Mentality with 3-0 Record

Don't Look Now, But The Latest ESPN FPI Favors Michigan In Every Remaining Game

Blake Corum Is A Bonafide Star

