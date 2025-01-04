BREAKING: Michigan lands highly coveted defender from Clemson
Lou Esposito and the Michigan Wolverines got their man. Clemson defensive line transfer Tre Williams was in Ann Arbor yesterday and liked what he saw. With predictions from recruiting experts rolling in it seemed like only a matter of time before the talented lineman chose the maize and blue. Today he made it official, according to on3's Hayes Fawcett, choosing the Winged Helmet as his headgear of choice for his final year of eligibility in 2025. The Wolverines are losing Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant to the NFL, so there will be plenty of opportunity for Williams to see the field and make an impact.
The 6’2 215 DL totaled 42 Tackles, 10 TFL, 4 Sacks, 2 PBU, & 3 FR in his time with the Tigers. His size and strength along the defensive line builds depth that is sorely needed as Michigan has experienced an exodus of talent to the NFL over the past 2-3 years. Surely the win over Alabama and the dominance shown by the tenacious Wolverines defense played a part in securing William's commitment. But maybe he has had the Wolverines on his mind all year? He posted a pic to his IG of him attending the Alabama vs Michigan Rose Bowl last year. We are glad this came full circle, and he is officially a Wolverine. Defensive line Coach Lou Esposito and Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale landed a good one today.
