Clemson DL transfer visiting Michigan, experts predict commitment to Michigan
On3's EJ Holland has announced that Clemson DL transfer target Tre Williams will be visiting Ann Arbor this weekend. Along with the announcement, Holland logged an expert prediction that Williams will in fact end up wearing the Winged Helmet next year. Williams was a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle, rated as the 107th best recruit overall. Last year Williams had four sacks and 37 total tackles. The 6-foot-2 315-pound lineman will have one year of eligibility left to live up to the expectations heaped on him when he stepped foot on the Clemson campus.
One of the advantages the Wolverines appear to have over the competition is familiarity. The big lineman hails from Connecticut and went to the same high school as Michigan EDGE Kechan Bennett. He is also reportedly close friends with former Wolverines, and future NFL players, Quinten Johnson and Kalel Mullings. One thing that cannot be taught is size, and Williams has that. With some proper mentoring and guidance at the right program, in Ann Arbor, he could be poised to have a breakout season. Either way, it looks like Michigan is in the driver's seat to land defensive line coach Lou Esposito another big body to harass B10 offensive lines in 2025.
