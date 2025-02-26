Michigan makes the cut for another elite 2026 running back
When running back coach Tony Alford left Ohio State for Michigan, Buckeye fans were quick to criticize him. They claimed he was a bad recruiter, suggesting that he only landed top-tier recruits because of Ohio State's prestigious name, not his own recruiting abilities. Some even doubted his desire to recruit hard. However, now that Alford is at Michigan, it's clear those accusations were misplaced.
Alford has quickly proven his ability to recruit elite talent. He landed Ohio’s top running back, Jordan Marshall, a major get for the Wolverines. He also brought in Justice Haynes, a dynamic player who transferred from Alabama, further showing that Alford can recruit high-caliber players regardless of school prestige. Recently, he has made significant strides in securing top-tier prospects for Michigan’s 2026 class, with Savion Hiter and Javion Osborne both naming Michigan as a finalist.
Alford’s recruiting prowess continues to shine with the recent addition of 4-star running back Brian Bonner, who included Michigan in his final eight schools. Bonner, who doesn’t turn 18 until the summer before his freshman year, is a highly skilled and speedy runner with impressive pass-catching abilities. His inclusion in Michigan’s recruitment hunt further solidifies Alford's success on the trail.
With these recent victories, it’s clear that Tony Alford is not only a talented coach but also an exceptional recruiter. His ability to bring top talent to Michigan has quickly earned him respect and admiration, showing that his previous critics were mistaken. Alford is now firmly established as one of the key figures in Michigan's ongoing success on the recruiting trail.
