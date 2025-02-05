Michigan receiver uses Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal to secure brand-new stunning vehicle
Michigan football players are continuing to make the most of their NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) rights, securing top-of-the-line vehicles as part of their deals. Several players have recently showcased their new rides on social media, demonstrating how NIL deals are helping them live out their dreams both on and off the field.
Among the athletes taking advantage of these opportunities are quarterback Bryce Underwood, tight end Marlin Klein, and running back Jordan Marshall. Each of these players shared their new vehicles with their fans on Instagram, providing a glimpse into the benefits that come with NIL deals. Underwood, Klein, and Marshall have all signed lucrative partnerships, allowing them to secure some of the best cars available.
Now, wide receiver Frederick Moore can also be added to the growing list of players leveraging their NIL to land an elite vehicle. Moore, who has gained significant attention for his performances on the field, recently took to Instagram to share a new Durango SRT that he received from Feldman Chevrolet of Highland. The luxury SUV, with its powerful engine and sleek design, is the latest in a series of high-end vehicles that Michigan football players have secured as a result of their NIL deals.
Moore’s new vehicle is just one example of how NIL has not only allowed players to profit from their personal brand but has also helped them make significant purchases, such as cars and other luxury items. The ability to secure top-tier sponsorships and deals is rapidly changing the landscape of college athletics, offering players financial benefits that were previously unavailable.
As Michigan football continues to build its brand and talent, it’s clear that NIL deals will be an important part of the equation for the Wolverines’ athletes, giving them the financial freedom to enjoy their successes both on and off the field.
