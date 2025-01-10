Michigan Football: Remaining wide receiver targets from the transfer portal
Michigan landed Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley right away when the transfer portal opened which was nice given he's a 6-foot-5 body, but the Wolverines haven't been able to bring anyone else into the fold -- yet. Michigan struck out with guys like UConn's Skyer Bell and Yale's David Pantelis -- both were thought to be the Wolverines to lose.
Although the Wolverines lost out on some guys, there are still some targets remaining on the board. With how poorly the Michigan passing attack was in 2024, the Wolverines were in need of re-tooling the receiving corps for 2025. With that in mind, here are some realistic options for Michigan.
Kaedin Robinson (App State) 6-foot-2, 195-pounds
The Wolverines offered Robinson back on January 3 and he still remains an option for Michigan, maybe the most realistic one. He originally played for UCF in 2021 before transferring to App State where he played the past three seasons. Robinson led App State this past season after catching 53 receptions for 840 yards and two scores. Robinson nearly caught for 1,000 yards in 2023 where he also was the leading WR after hauling in 905 yards and 10 scores.
Robinson has one year of eligibility remaining after being named first-team All-Sun Belt in 2024.
Anthony Simpson (UMass) 5-foot-10, 180-pounds
Simpson is one of the newer targets who has emerged in recent days. Michigan has been looking for more of the big-bodied type of players, but Simpson would fit more into the 'slot' role for the Wolverines' offense.
Simpson signed with Arizona in the 2020 class. He played sparingly for the 'Cats and transferred to UMass back in 2023. The offensive coordinator then? Michigan tight ends coach Steve Casula. Simpson had a breakout season under Casula where he led the team with 57 receptions for 792 yards and three touchdowns.
Injuries derailed Simpon's 2024 season and he played just two games for UMass.
Tru Edwards (Louisiana Tech) 6-foot-2, 200-pounds
Edwards is the third receiver Michigan has made known contact with and there is interest from both sides here. He has one year of eligibility and has had an interesting college career. Ewdards played with Hawaii, made a JUCO stop, and then played for Louisiana Tech the past two seasons.
Edwards had a breakout year in 2024 in which he led the team catching 84 passes for 986 yards and six touchdowns. '24 was a major upgrade from Edwards' 23-catch 2023 season.
Option four: Wait and see
There could still be some late entries from the teams who are currently in the College Football Playoff. They have five days after being eliminated to enter the portal and you never know who could enter. But besides that, the Wolverines could enter spring ball with their current roster and see if anyone steps up. Fred Moore had a nice bowl game and Michigan still likes what it has in Semaj Morgan and the upside a guy like Kendrick Bell presents.
Michigan also brought in three intriguing freshmen which is headlined by Andrew Marsh. Maybe with the fix at quarterback, bringing in Mikey Keene and Bryce Underwood, it could make the current room shine.
There will be more portal movement happening in the spring if Michigan chooses to wait and see.
