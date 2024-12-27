Michigan Football near the top of college football in latest transfer portal rankings
The Michigan Wolverines coaching and recruiting staffs have been busy in the portal this season. On3 has placed the Wolverines current haul at No. 3 in the country behind only Texas Tech and perennial transfer portal powerhouse Ole Miss. The rankings are calculated by assessing losses versus gains in the portal.
Michigan currently has 21 players in the portal with the intent to leave or having already left the program, and 20 of those players were rated as 3-star portal players. They have gained eight players via the portal, including four prospects rated as 4-star portal additions. The Wolverines are still very active in the portal, which has seen over 2,200 names enter and over 700 commitments since it opened for business in December.
The crown jewel of Michigan's transfer class is Justice Haynes. His commitment was covered in an article by Michigan On SI's Trent Knoop. Haynes is ranked as the No. 1 running back in the portal according to 247 Sports, and he is rated as the No. 22 overall player in On3 transfer rankings. Haynes is the type of portal addition teams salivate over. A high athletic, high motor guy who has had some success in the past and will be able to step in and make an immediate impact. Along with Haynes
Michigan has received commitments from Alabama defensive lineman Damon Payne, Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley, and Georgia linebacker Troy Bowles. Those 4 players are all rated as 4-star additions for the Wolverines. In the coming weeks, Michigan will continue to be aggressive in the portal as it looks to build its talent pool for the 2025 campaign.
