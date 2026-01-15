Michigan veteran offensive lineman enters transfer portal

Kyle Whittingham and new offensive line coach Jim Harding have done a tremendous job of keeping the talented Wolverines' offensive line intact. In fact, Michigan initially had starters Jake Guarnera and Andrew Sprague enter the transfer portal, but the Wolverines were able to get both of them back later on.

Michigan also retained key pieces like Blake Frazier, Evan Link, and rising redshirt freshman Andrew Babalola. But with those talented, young players coming back -- there will be some losses to the depth. On Wednesday night, former Ferris State star Lawrence Hattar announced he was entering the portal after one season in Ann Arbor.

Hattar transferred to Michigan ahead of the 2025 season, in hopes of competing for a starting job, but Hattar saw action in just two games for the Wolverines. He played at RG and LG during the Oklahoma and Central Michigan games, respectively, in a total of 19 snaps.

Hattar played three seasons at Ferris State, where he had 25 combined starts between LG and RG. He helped the Bulldogs win two Division II National Championships and was a First-Team Division II All-American in 2024.

Michigan now has Ty Haywood (Alabama), Ben Roebuck, Kaden Strayhorn (Alabama), and Connor Jones (Georgia State), and Hattar as offensive linemen to enter the transfer portal.

Michigan's O-line heading into 2026

The Wolverines were able to retain most of the big fish from last season to fill out what should be a good offensive line next season. The only big loss was Haywood -- due to his five-star potential. But Michigan will likely feature all redshirt freshmen and redshirt sophomores next season.

Michigan also, as of now, has veterans Nate Efobi and Blake Norton coming back, who could battle for a spot at either guard position. Efobi has been around for a while and did a good job last season coming in for injuries.

Young players such as Avery Gach, Malakai Lee, and Luke Hamilton will also be around for depth.