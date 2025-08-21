Michigan football officially announces captains for 2025 season
On Thursday, Michigan football announced its team captains for the 2025 football season -- two of whom are now captains for back-to-back seasons.
Safety Rod Moore, tight end Max Bredeson, edge Derrick Moore, guard Giovanni El-Hadi, tight end Marlin Klein, and LB Ernest Hausmann are the official captains of the Wolverines this fall. Both Moore and Bredeson captained the team in 2024, and with both returning for 2025 -- this was a sure-fire decision by Michigan.
Rod Moore is back in Ann Arbor after missing all of 2024 due to a torn ACL. We might not know when Moore is going to take the field in 2025, but we know that he's trending toward playing sooner than later. Moore was one of the top safeties in college football in 2023, and his presence will be welcomed when he returns.
Max Bredeson is back and is the example of Sherrone Moore's message 'smash'. Bredeson loves contact and while he doesn't show up on the stat sheet very often -- his presence is felt. The fifth-year senior is a huge reason as to why Michigan can run the ball as effectively as it can.
As for Derrick Moore, the former four-star edge rusher could have opted to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, but instead, he's back in Ann Arbor for his senior season. Moore is coming off a solid campaign, which led him to become an All-Big Ten selection last season. The Baltimore native has been a vocal leader for Michigan this offseason, and it will carry over to this fall.
Offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi is back for a fifth season, like both Moore and Bredeson. He is the most experienced lineman Michigan has entering 2025. After struggling at times in 2024 at RG, the Wolverines moved El-Hadi back to his natural position of LG. During his career in Ann Arbor, El-Hadi has started 31 games and has played in a total of 42.
Marlin Klein is now the featured tight end in the room after Colston Loveland is off to the NFL. Fellow tight end, Hogan Hansen will be involved as well, but it's the athletic Klein that will get a ton of reps this fall. He impressed in 2024 when Loveland was out.
Lastly, linebacker Ernest Hausmann was the leading tackler last season for Michigan and is back for his final season. Hausmann has been a tackling machine for the Wolverines and has proven he is a leader on defense.
More Michigan News:
Predicting Michigan football defensive two-deep ahead of 2025 season
One thing Michigan fans might not have known about Savion Hiter's commitment
Predicting every win/loss for all 18 Big Ten Football teams in 2025
5 Michigan football players in store for a breakout 2025 campaign
Realistic expectations for Michigan freshman QB Bryce Underwood in 2025