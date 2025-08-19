One thing Michigan fans might not have known about Savion Hiter's commitment
Michigan got its big fish in the 2025 recruiting cycle when the top-ranked player, QB Bryce Underwood, flipped from LSU to sign with the Wolverines. And in the 2026 cycle -- Michigan landed yet another big fish.
While RB Savion Hiter isn't the top-ranked player in the '26 class, he's towards the top. According to 247Sports' Composite, Hiter is the No. 9 player in the country and the top-rated running back. The Mineral (VA) prospect has yet to sign with Michigan, which will come in December more than likely, but his commitment to the Wolverines over Ohio State, Tennessee, and Georgia spells nothing but good things for Sherrone Moore and Co.
RELATED: Social media explodes following Michigan landing 5-star RB Savion Hiter
I want to emphasize that Hiter isn't a signee -- yet. But assuming Michigan keeps in the fold and he does indeed sign with the Wolverines, he will go down as the highest-rated running back to sign with Michigan in the modern era.
Most Michigan fans likely remember -- or don't because of the lack of playing time -- RB Kelly Baraka who was the No. 12 player in his recruiting class. The Wolverines had a few more up there. Kevin Grady joined Michigan as the 21st-ranked player, and Derrick Green signed with the Wolverines as the No. 27 player in his class.
With Hiter in the fold, Michigan's run game isn't going anywhere. In fact, the Wolverines could have three RBs vying for significant playing time next season. If Justice Haynes stays for a senior season, the Wolverines will have Haynes, Jordan Marshall, and Hiter in 2026. But that's a good problem the Wolverines can look forward to having a year from now.
In the meantime, Michigan fans can remain excited for the trajectory of the program.
