Michigan Football officially signs transfer wide receiver
Adding pass-catchers was a need for Michigan Football this offseason, and the Wolverines have officially signed a new wide receiver out of the transfer portal.
Anthony Simpson, who most recently played at UMass, submitted his paperwork to play for the Maize and Blue on Wednesday, per a report from On3's Pete Nakos. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder will have one season of eligibility remaining with the Wolverines, after spending the first two years of his collegiate career at Arizona, and the past two with the Minutemen.
Simpson played sparingly for the Wildcats from 2021-22, but had a breakout year with UMass in 2023 when he collected 792 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 57 receptions. Current Michigan tight ends coach Steve Casula was the Minutemen's offensive coordinator during Simpson's breakout year.
Last season, Simpson appeared in just two games for UMass in 2024 due to injury. He'll look to close out his college career on a high note in Ann Arbor.
Michigan has added two wide receivers out of the transfer portal this offseason, with Simpson joining Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley in the Wolverines' wide receiver room. Position coach Ron Bellamy also landed a pair of four-star wide receivers, Andrew Marsh and Jacob Washington, and three-star Jamar Browder in the 2025 recruiting class.
