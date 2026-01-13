Michigan gets much needed commitment from linebacker in transfer portal
In this story:
The Michigan Wolverines have gained a commitment from BYU transfer linebacker Max Alford, according to a report from On3's Hayes Fawcett on Monday evening.
Alford is the 11th addition via the transfer portal during the window that runs through Jan. 16 for Kyle Whittingham and the new Michigan staff.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder recorded 21 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack for the Cougars in 10 games played during the 2025 season. At BYU, he played under current Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill.
Before playing at BYU, Alford spent three seasons at Utah State, where he played in 16 games for the Aggies with five starts in three seasons.
In total, he posted 42 tackles and four tackles for loss during his time with the Aggies.
Alford has two years of college eligibility remaining.
Michigan linebacker room for 2026
This offseason has been tough on the Michigan linebacker during this transfer portal window.
Cole Sullivan went to Oklahoma after playing a key role in the Wolverines' defense last season, while captain Ernest Hausmann recently medically retired from football.
Jaishawn Barham and Jimmy Rolder also will not return to the Wolverines in 2026 as both have declared for the NFL Draft.
Earlier in the transfer portal window, the Wolverines hosted the top ranked linebacker in the portal in Rasheem Biles, but couldn't seal the deal as Biles recently committed to the Texas Longhorns.
New linebackers coach Alex Whittingham and the defensive staff will still have their work cut out for them at the position group with all of the key departures.
However, the addition of Alford is a step in that direction in the staff's attempt to rebuild the linebacker corps.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage fromMichigan Wolverines on SI —
Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14