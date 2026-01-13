Michigan gets much needed commitment from linebacker in transfer portal

The Michigan Wolverines have gained a commitment from BYU transfer linebacker Max Alford, according to a report from On3's Hayes Fawcett on Monday evening.

Alford is the 11th addition via the transfer portal during the window that runs through Jan. 16 for Kyle Whittingham and the new Michigan staff.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder recorded 21 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack for the Cougars in 10 games played during the 2025 season. At BYU, he played under current Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

Before playing at BYU, Alford spent three seasons at Utah State, where he played in 16 games for the Aggies with five starts in three seasons.

In total, he posted 42 tackles and four tackles for loss during his time with the Aggies.

Alford has two years of college eligibility remaining.

Iowa State Cyclones' quarterback Rocco Becht (3) gets tackle by BYU Cougars linebacker Max Alford (30) and linebacker Jack Kelly (17) during the fourth quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan linebacker room for 2026

This offseason has been tough on the Michigan linebacker during this transfer portal window.

Cole Sullivan went to Oklahoma after playing a key role in the Wolverines' defense last season, while captain Ernest Hausmann recently medically retired from football.

Jaishawn Barham and Jimmy Rolder also will not return to the Wolverines in 2026 as both have declared for the NFL Draft.

Earlier in the transfer portal window, the Wolverines hosted the top ranked linebacker in the portal in Rasheem Biles, but couldn't seal the deal as Biles recently committed to the Texas Longhorns.

New linebackers coach Alex Whittingham and the defensive staff will still have their work cut out for them at the position group with all of the key departures.

However, the addition of Alford is a step in that direction in the staff's attempt to rebuild the linebacker corps.