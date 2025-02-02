SEC leads all conferences in On300 recruits; how did Michigan perform?
Recruiting blue-chip talent is an essential aspect of any college football program striving for enduring and sustained success. The ability to consistently land top-tier recruits is often the difference between becoming a championship contender or merely a competitive program. For years, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) has set the standard in recruiting, and the 2025 recruiting cycle is no exception. As the SEC has dominated in this area for nearly two decades, it continues to lead all conferences by a wide margin.
In the 2025 recruiting cycle, the SEC is firmly at the top, with 141 players ranked in the On300 committing to programs within the conference. This number is staggering, especially when compared to the next three conferences—the Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12—who combined have only 140 On300 commits. This fact highlights a dominant trend: despite strong recruiting classes from other conferences, the SEC remains virtually unmatched in its ability to attract blue-chip talent. The sheer volume of talent committed to SEC programs underscores the conference's reputation for winning national championships and consistently competing at the highest level of college football.
While the SEC remains the gold standard in recruiting, other programs, especially those in the Big Ten, have shown impressive recruiting results as well. Michigan, under the leadership of former head coach Jim Harbaugh and new head coach Sherrone Moore, has made significant strides in recruiting over the past few years. The Wolverines had an outstanding performance in the 2025 recruiting cycle, securing multiple top-tier prospects and strengthening their roster for the future. Coach Moore, in particular, played a pivotal role in Michigan’s success, landing 13 players in the On300 rankings, a considerable achievement in itself.
Not only did Michigan secure these 13 top-tier recruits, but the Wolverines are also on the verge of landing a 14th top-300 player—Ty Haywood, a former Alabama commit. This potential addition would further enhance Michigan’s already impressive recruiting class. Furthermore, Coach Moore made history by securing Michigan’s first-ever On300 recruit rated in the top 100 in the country: Bryce Underwood, a highly regarded quarterback prospect with immense potential. Underwood’s commitment is a game-changer for the Wolverines, as he is widely viewed as a future star at the quarterback position.
In addition to Underwood, Michigan has secured commitments from several other highly ranked recruits in the 2025 class. Among them are Andrew Babalola, a standout offensive lineman ranked 14th in the country; Nate Marshall, a versatile defensive end ranked 39th; Kainoa Winston, a dynamic safety ranked 44th; and Elijah Dotson, a hard-hitting safety ranked 94th. Other notable recruits include Shamari Earls (97th), Jordan Young (147th), Andrew Marsh (156th), and Jayden Sanders (175th). These players bring a diverse range of talents to Michigan’s roster, and all of them have the potential to make an impact early in their careers.
Additionally, the Wolverines have landed Jacob Washington (209th), Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (232nd), Benny Patterson (279th), and Jasper Parker (283rd). While these players may not be ranked as highly as some of their peers, their skills and potential should not be underestimated. With Michigan’s proven track record of developing talent, many of these players could emerge as significant contributors over the next few years. It's not uncommon for recruits outside the top 300 to develop into key players, and Michigan’s coaching staff is known for its ability to help players reach their full potential.
Overall, Michigan has put together a solid 2025 recruiting class that positions the program for sustained success in the coming years. The Wolverines are showing that they can compete with the best of the best in college football recruiting, even as they face the perennial powerhouse SEC. If Michigan continues to develop talent at the rate they have in recent years, the recruits outside the On300 could also emerge as key players, solidifying the program’s place among college football’s elite.
While the SEC may still have the edge in terms of volume, Michigan’s success in the 2025 recruiting cycle is a strong statement that the Wolverines are a force to be reckoned with on the national stage. The future looks bright in Ann Arbor, and if this recruiting class continues to develop as expected, Michigan will be poised for success in the years to come.
