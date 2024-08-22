Michigan Football: Rod Moore talks injury, potential for return in 2024
Rod Moore put his dream of playing in the NFL on hold for one more year in Ann Arbor, a year that he says he had circled on the calendar. According to Moore, this was supposed to be the year that he was going to show who he really is as a player. But due to a season ending injury that occurred back in spring ball, the veteran defensive back will spend most - if not all - of the 2024 season showing who he is as a coach instead.
Meeting with the media on Thursday, Moore provided a little bit of insight into his injury, along with all of the emotions that followed.
"It was a special teams drill and I was running down," Moore said. "Somebody was coming full speed this way and I was trying to slow down. And I just planted, and it just felt weird. I was like, 'what was that'? I tried to put my leg back down and it gave out on me. Then I got the MRI and it said it was a torn ACL.
"I ain't gonna lie, I cried. This is a season that was really on the schedule, like I circled it. It was a season where I really wanted to come out and show who I was as a player. Especially as a leader, too. At first it was hard. I would say probably that it took me a month to really realize that, 'okay, this is the position that you're in, you're going to have to deal with it and go forward with it.' Ever since then it's been great. I went out to Cali for a couple of weeks for my rehab, so that was really good for me. Especially to get away, get my mind off of football a little bit, and then coming back and refocusing. It's been good ever since then."
As far as a timeline for his return is concerned, Moore couldn't give any specifics. But even without a timeline, he remains hopeful that a return to the football field as a player in 2024 is still possible. For now, he'll do whatever he can from a coaching standpoint.
"I think it could be potentially both, player and coach Rod," Moore said when asked about the possibility of returning this year. "We're going to see how it goes in the future as far as player-wise. But, as of right now, it's coach Rod. Continue to push the guys and keep going forward from there.
"I'm in a good place, recovery is going good. It's just kind of attacking each and every day physically. My leg is getting stronger, I'm walking just fine as you can see."
