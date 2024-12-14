Michigan Football: Jaden Mangham trolls Michigan State while getting his diploma
Safety Jaden Mangham transferred to Michigan football this past offseason, post-spring, after he spent the first two seasons of his career with Michigan State. Mangham was a key part of the Spartans' secondary but chose to leave for greener pastures.
On Saturday, Mangham returned to East Lansing to get his degree, but he wasn't going to go back to Michigan State wearing just Green. Mangham was seen wearing a big Michigan hat supporting his current team. That likely wasn't the sight many Michigan State fans wanted to see, but hey, the Spartans still can't beat Michigan and Mangham wanted to show out.
Mangham came to Michigan with big expectations after being one of the best members of the Spartans' secondary. But injuries hampered Mangham's first season in Ann Arbor. He played in just one game for the Wolverines and that was in the season-opener. Mangham will likely get a redshirt year and will have two years of eligibility remaining while being in Michigan.
Once Mangham came to Michigan, he was asked what the big difference was between playing in Ann Arbor compared to East Lansing.
"My experience has been great," Mangham said. "You know, coming in, I could tell it was different. Like, doing things — the lifts, workouts, just running, seeing how people carried themselves, seeing how people prepare, you know? Seeing that, it was different. There were some guys who did do a little bit of that but, you know, it's just so much more here."
The Wolverines lost Makari Paige, Quinten Johnson, and Wesley Walker at safety, so there is a good chance Mangham gets to see the field early in 2025.
