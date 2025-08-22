Michigan safety Rod Moore explains what he needs to get back onto the field this fall
When news hit that safety Rod Moore was coming back, following the 2023 national title, it was music to Michigan fans' ears. However, it didn't go as planned. As everyone knows, the veteran safety tore his ACL and suffered a meniscus injury and he didn't play a down of football last year. But Moore is back for his fifth season and is in line to play in 2025.
Now, it's just the waiting game of Moore. It doesn't sound likely the veteran will suit up for Week 1 against New Mexico, but it's going to be up to the hard-hitting safety to decide when he comes back. Moore feels like he has to fully trust himself, and his leg, before hitting the football field for a real game again.
"Now, the ACL is 100% good. I'm just working back from the meniscus surgery right now," Moore said on Thursday. "I've been cleared and everything, but it's just a matter of how I feel and when I feel ready to go back on the field.
"It feels normal. It's just a lot of trusting it whenever I get better and trusting it. You know, it's been a while. It's been, what, 17 months since I've played football, so I just got to get back to trusting my leg."
Moore was asked when he thinks that might be. He isn't sure, and once again, he talked about trusting himself before he can play a down.
"Honestly, I can't give you an answer to that one. It'll be this year for sure, but I just don't know yet," Moore said.
"It's not really any strength thing or speed or nothing like that. It's just trusting my leg. Knowing, okay, if they throw a deep ball, I don't have to second-guess on if I gotta jump or if I gotta turn a different direction. Just 100 percent, okay, I know I can go out there and be the best player, because I don't want to play any bad tape out there, have any setback or anything of any nature."
While Moore continues his quest to hit the field, safeties Brandyn Hillman, Mason Curtis, TJ Metcalf, and Jaden Mangham will fill in.
