Social media explodes following Michigan landing 5-star RB Savion Hiter

The Wolverines landed the top-ranked RB in the 2026 cycle.

Michigan added the big fish to its 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday. Five-star, and the top-ranked RB, Savion Hiter announced he would be attending the University of Michigan next season. The Minereal (VA) prospect picked the Wolverines over Ohio State, Tennessee, and Georgia.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back is considered the No. 9 recruit in the nation, along with being the top back, per 247Sports' Composite. After Michigan struck out with several RBs this cycle -- this was a much-needed win for Sherrone Moore and Co. Hiter will now join the Michigan class, along with three-star RB Jonathan Brown.

Hiter is now the second five-star talent to join Michigan in the '26 cycle. Edge Carter Meadows committed to the Wolverines back on June 29. Meadows is the 29th-best prospect in the class and the No. 5 edge.

Following Hiter's commitment, social media went nuts. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.

