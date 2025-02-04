Michigan's Sherrone Moore lands among College Football's Top 25 head coaches
Following an 8-5 season in his first year as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, Sherrone Moore is looking to rebound in a very big way in 2025. And while there was some skepticism surrounding Moore for much of the 2024 season, a strong finish that included wins over No. 2 Ohio State and No. 11 Alabama gave fans plenty of confidence that Michigan is still headed in the right direction.
Things also look promising on the recruiting trail with Moore leading the way, as the Wolverines have signed a Top 10 class for 2025. That class is headlined by five-star QB Bryce Underwood, and Moore spearheaded the effort to flip Underwood (the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation) from LSU before national signing day with a lucrative NIL package.
When you put it all together, it adds up to a very solid first year with Sherrone Moore leading the way in Ann Arbor. But where does Michigan's head coach currently rank among active head coaches in college football? According to On3's latest ranking, Moore comes in at No. 19.
Interestingly enough, Moore currently holds a 2-0 record head-to-head against the guy currently occupying the No. 2 spot in the list above. But following an 8-5 season where the Wolverines missed the conference championship game and failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff, it seems reasonable to put Moore at No. 19 after his first year.
If Michigan makes the kind of jump in 2025 that most are expecting, it's inevitable that Moore's stock will also continue to rise among active college football head coaches.
