Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore's off-season to-do list is clear
At 5-5 on the season, it's safe to say that the Michigan Football season hasn't gone the way most expected. Although it was safe to assume that the team would take somewhat of a step back following the incredible national championship run of 2023, nobody expected the Wolverines to be fighting for their lives to become bowl eligible in late November.
While there will be plenty of time to dissect what exactly what went wrong when the season officially comes to an end, it's already painfully clear that head coach Sherrone Moore has some very specific things on his to-do list when the off-season arrives. Here are the top three:
Find A New Offensive Coordinator
Although the struggles defensively have been a concern, the Michigan offense has firmly established itself as one of the worst in the country through 10 games. After serving as an offensive analyst in 2022 and the quarterbacks coach in 2023, Kirk Campbell took over as the offensive coordinator heading into the 2024 season... and the results have been bad. Really, really bad. I do think there is some potential value in holding on to Campbell as the quarterbacks coach moving forward, but I don't think there's any question that Sherrone Moore needs a new offensive coordinator in 2025.
For those who are curious, I broke down where the Wolverines rank nationally in a number of critical categories here - and it tells you everything you need to know.
Find An ELITE Quarterback
After achieving so much success with JJ McCarthy from 2022-23, Michigan learned the hard way in 2024 that having an elite QB is essential to the overall success of the offense. That realization is one of the reasons that Michigan is reportedly working on an NIL package worth over $10 million to try and flip five-star QB Bryce Underwood from LSU. But regardless of whether or not Michigan pulls off the flip with Underwood, Sherrone Moore needs to be extremely aggressive in pursuing the best quarterback available in the portal.
Hit The Transfer Portal Hard
Speaking of the transfer portal, quarterback isn't the only area that will need to be addressed. Michigan will suffer key losses to the NFL Draft on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball this off-season. Guys like Colston Loveland, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Josaiah Stewart will all be gone next season. The primary areas that will need to be addressed are at wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, and in the secondary (particularly at cornerback).
Michigan has developed a pretty good habit of landing some top talent from the portal over the last several years, and Moore will certainly need to continue that trend ahead of 2025.
