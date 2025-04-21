BREAKING: Michigan signs another transfer portal running back
Following Michigan's annual spring game over the weekend, the Wolverines signed running back CJ Hester out of UMass. Now on Monday, the Wolverines have signed their second running back in as many days, and this time it's John Volker out of Princeton.
The 6-0, 215 pound senior running back finished with 514 rushing yards and six touchdowns during the 2024 campaign.
Hester and Volker join a loaded running back room in Ann Arbor, headlined by Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes. But beyond Marshall and Haynes, Michigan has guys like Micah Ka'apana, Donovan Johnson, and Bryson Kuzdzal.
Obviously Michigan's offense has traditionally been a run first operation, and it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Wolverines cycle through a whole stable of backs in 2025. But with Marshall and Haynes leading the way, it certainly seems like other reps will be hard to come by for the rest of the group.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
LOOK: Michigan football spring game official box score, standouts from game, how Bryce Underwood fared
Michigan Football: Spring Game takeaways, how Bryce Underwood fared in 'live' action
Michigan football offers scholarship to running back in the transfer portal
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7