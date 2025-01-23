Speedy 2026 wide receiver target connects with OC Chip Lindsey
Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is out on the recruiting trail in hard pursuit of skilled players to surround his 2025 crown jewel Bryce Underwood. Lindsey and other Michigan staffers, to include General Manager Sean Magee, have been crisscrossing the nation checking in on old targets and establishing relationships with new ones. Lindsey knows that his superstar freshman quarterback can only do so much on his own. Having those skilled weapons around him will be what makes the Underwood era memorable in Ann Arbor. One of those targeted weapons is 2026 4-star wide receiver Nasir Rankin.
The 5-11, 164-pound Rankin is listed as an athlete on most sites but projects as slot receiver at the D1 level. With his shiftiness and speed, he could also be utilized in the special teams game as a punt returner or kick returner asset.
As an athlete in college, Rankin's possibilities at the next level are seemingly endless. He could even make a switch to the other side of the ball similar to what we saw with legend Mikey Sainristil. That move seems to have worked out well for the former Wolverine, who's now one win away from playing in a Super Bowl as a rookie.
When it comes to the pursuit of Rankin, it's clear that Lindsey is making sure his offense has multiple weapons, and that his prized QB Bryce Underwood has the targets needed to light up The Big House scoreboard. This will definitely be a recruitment to keep your eye on moving forward.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN grades Sherrone Moore's first year as head coach at Michigan football
Column: 2025 Way-too-early top 25 rankings
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards wants to prove he's 'One of the best running backs in this class'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7