Michigan Football targets former five-star CB recruit from transfer portal
With Michigan set to lose Will Johnson, Aamir Hall, Makari Paige, Wesley Johnson, and Quinten Johnson from the secondary, the Wolverines have already signed two defensive backs from the transfer portal: TJ and Tevis Metcalf.
It appears the Wolverines aren't done looking, either. Michigan lost out on Arizona cornerback Emmanuel Karnley who committed to Miami. The Wolverines have now set their sights on a former five-star corner, Tony Grimes.
The UNLV transfer posted on his X account that he's looking into the following schools: Purdue, Michigan State, Michigan, Wake Forest, Baylor, UNLV, and Louisville.
Grimes, a five-star recruit in the 2020 class, signed with North Carolina out of high school. He played three seasons there where he recorded 97 tackles, 19 pass breakups, and one interception in the three years with the Tar Heels. Grimes then transferred to Texas A&M in 2023 where he didn't play, and re-entered the portal ahead of the 2024 season.
Michigan looked at Grimes in 2024, but he ultimately went to the Rebels where he starred on the UNLV defense. He recorded 20 tackles and five pass breakups in 12 games.
The former Virginia native stands at 6-foot-2 and would bring a load of experience to the room if he chose to come to Ann Arbor. Grimes, who was once viewed as a sure-fire first-round NFL Draft selection, wants to lock down a starting role, not a rotational role.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
