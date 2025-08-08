Michigan Football teammate on QB Bryce Underwood: 'He's going to be a dawg'
Major changes are expected to be seen in Ann Arbor on the offensive side of the football when the Wolverines take the field in Week 1. After having the 131st-ranked passing attack last season, Sherrone Moore wanted to make sure that wouldn't happen again under his watch. Bryce Underwood is now the new QB in Ann Arbor and Chip Lindsey is leading his offense as the coordinator.
Underwood, who is expected to start in Week 1, has been getting plenty of praise from the coaching staff and teammates during fall camp. The most recent teammate is RB Jordan Marshall, who says he is going to be a 'dawg'.
"He is so focused on how to make the team better and how to do things to make sure that he's playing the best — because just like I said, he can't have a bad play," Marshall said of Underwood. "You can't do that. You have to be so detailed in what you're doing and I think he's done a great job with the pressure, with talking and communicating during the plays, motions.
"It's been amazing watching him and seeing, like, dang, he's going to be a dawg because his mindset is there and his mental is there. Everything else, the physical part, he's just gifted, and to have that mental part at a young age is beautiful."
But the job won't just be handed to the five-star freshman. Michigan also brought in Fresno State's Mikey Keene -- who missed all of spring with an injury -- and the Wolverines still have redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis. During Big Ten Media Days, coach Moore was asked about naming a starter, and he said he will when he knows.
"Before anybody asks, it's an open competition," Moore said. "He (Underwood) is not the starter right now—there is no starter. We'll figure out who that is in camp and we'll do a really good job of evaluating that position to make sure we have the best person to lead our program at the quarterback position."
Fans might find out at the same time when the Wolverines' offense takes the field in Week 1.
