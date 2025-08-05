Michigan OL Giovanni El-Hadi reveals Bryce Underwood’s hidden superpower, leadership ability
Landing five-star QB Bryce Underwood could very easily define the Sherrone Moore era in Michigan. The Wolverines went 8-5 last season, had the 131st-ranked passing attack, but still somehow beat both Ohio State and Alabama to finish the season. Underwood is expected to come in and start in Week 1 against New Mexico, and according to offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi -- Underwood can do even more than we realized.
On Monday, talking with reporters, El-Hadi was asked about the blue-chip recruit, and he shared that Underwood has a cannon and touch throwing with his left hand. While that's a very interesting nugget, we likely won't see it in game action -- or will we?
"Watching him throw with his left hand," El-Hadi said. "He could throw his left hand as good as his right hand. For real. That was crazy seeing that. We were just chilling out there, and he was just throwing 40-yard, 50-yard bombs with the left hand. I'm thinking, man, 'I can't win. The ball might not even go straight at my left hand.'"
El-Hadi also talked about Underwood's leadership. As a 17-year-old college football QB, Underwood is around players who are 21, 22, or 23 years old. But that's not stopping the Belleville product from being confident and leading the charge. If Underwood is going to be the starting QB in Ann Arbor, he will have to command a huddle.
"Very confident. He has that natural leadership," El-Hadi said. "Loud. He calls something, he's confident in it. If it's right or wrong, that's all I like about him. You've got to be confident to be a quarterback. Not cocky, but confident. I really love that about him."
Michigan will kick the season off on August 30 against New Mexico. Wolverine fans only have to wait a few more weeks to see the top-rated player in the 2025 class in action.
