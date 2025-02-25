Michigan Football: TE Colston Loveland predicted to pair with young, promising QB in the NFL
The Michigan Wolverines struggled to throw the football in 2024, having the 131st-ranked passing offense in the country. But tight end Colston Loveland did his part and was the most consistent player for the Wolverines' passing attack. Loveland recorded 56 catches for 582 yards and five scores. In 2023, Loveland was second on Michigan's national championship team catching 45 passes for 649 yards and four scores.
After announcing his departure for the NFL Draft following three years at Michigan, the Idaho product finished his Michigan career with 117 catches for 1,466 yards and 11 touchdowns. With his splendid play on the field, the 2024 All-American, is viewed as a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.
In Sports Illustrated's latest NFL mock draft, Loveland is predicted to go to the Denver Broncos with the 20th pick.
"The Broncos are focused on building around Bo Nix, and Sean Payton has already honed in publicly on running back and tight end as priorities. Loveland is too good to pass on here, even though it’s a deep draft class at tight end. Nix gets his tight end weapon to work the middle of the field."
The Broncos do need to get some weapons to work alongside former rookie Bo Nix. Denver had success with Courtland Sutton at wide receiver, but getting a prolific tight end could help Nix's development and take him to the next level. Loveland fits the billing here and would surely help the Denver offense.
Here is Lance Zierlein's scouting report on Loveland via NFL.com:
"Talented young tight end with the athletic ability and ball skills to become an elite talent as a pass catcher. Colston plays the game like a big wideout, capable of separating from man coverage and making plays on all three levels. He has good play speed and runs a route tree full of branches, allowing creative play-callers to move him around as a mismatch option. His routes can be a little hurried and lacking in detail but that should change with coaching. He’s graceful in-air and catches the ball with good timing and strong hands. He will keep filling out his frame but is unlikely to ever become more than average as a blocker. Colston’s collection of athletic traits and catch talent creates a high ceiling with the opportunity to become a high-volume target and future Pro Bowler."
