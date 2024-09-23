Michigan football to compete in another prime-time game
The Wolverines have already played in one prime-time game this season when Michigan hosted Fresno State in Week 1. The Wolverines are slated to play at Noon this upcoming Saturday against Minnesota.
But in two weeks on Oct. 5, in Michigan's first road game, the Wolverines will head to Washington to face the Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on NBC. While we like to think it's going to be an 'Under the lights' game, the game will be at 4:30 p.m. PT on the West Coast. Realistically, the game will be more like a 3:30 p.m. game back home in Ann Arbor. Either way, the Wolverines will have a huge test on the road in Washington.
It will be a rematch of last season's National Championship Game when the Wolverines defeated the Huskies, 34-13. Obviously, both programs are in two different situations now compared to when they met. Michigan lost J.J. McCarthy along with a ton of other players. Washington lost Michael Penix Jr. among other offensive weapons.
Washington and Michigan are both sitting at 3-1 on the season. Michigan took a home loss to Texas while the Huskies lost to their rival Washington State.
