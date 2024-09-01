Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football: Top performers against Fresno State

Chris Breiler

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) celebrates his touchdown against Fresno State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) celebrates his touchdown against Fresno State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK
The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines kicked off the 2024 season in the Big House on Saturday night with a primetime matchup against Fresno State. Although there are still some things that need to improve heading into the massive Week 2 matchup against Texas, there were also some things to feel pretty good about.

Michigan quarterback Davis Warren (16) starts against Fresno State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

Here are the top offensive and defensive performers from Michigan's Week 1 victory over Fresno State:

Offense

Kalel Mullings, RB: 15 carries for 92 yards

Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings (20) runs the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Although Donovan Edwards has received most of the attention among the running backs during the off-season, it was veteran Kalel Mullings who had the most production on the ground Saturday night. After a relatively slow start in the running game, Mullings found his groove in the second half and helped put the Wolverines in scoring position late. At 6-2, 233 pounds, Mullings is more than just a short-yardage back who can move the sticks if needed. He's surprisingly quick and shifty, and we saw that on display in Michigan's season-opener.

Colston Loveland, TE: 8 receptions for 87 yards and 1 TD

Michigan tight end Colston Loveland (18) makes a catch for a first down against Fresno State defensive back Cam Lockridge (1) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

It's clear that Loveland is going to be a major factor in Michigan's passing game this season. Whether lined up at tight end, in the slot or out wide, the 6-5, 245 pound target is a matchup nightmare. Loveland's catch radius and athleticism is one of the reasons why he'll likely be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As the season progresses, the Michigan offense will need every bit of what Loveland has to offer.

Dominic Zvada, K: 12 points, 3/3 on FGs (45, 53, 55)

Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines players take the field before a game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Arkansas State transfer put 12 points on the board for the Wolverines in their 30-10 victory, including field goals from 45, 53, and 55 yards in Michigan's season-opener. Although you'd like to be able to finish drives in the endzone, having a reliable kicker with a big leg is certainly a luxury that can be the difference maker on fall Saturday's.

Defense

Will Johnson: 2 tackles, 1 INT (Pick-Six)

Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) runs the ball after he makes an interception in the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports / Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The nations best corner was tested multiple times on Saturday night, but you can only poke the bear so many times before you pay the price. On a Fresno State first-and-goal play with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Johnson snagged an 86-yard pick-six that extended Michigan's lead to 20. Although he finished the evening with just one interception, Johnson was inches away from notching three on the evening. He did get beat a couple of times, but I'll chalk it up to Week 1 rust and expect that to improve in the weeks ahead.

Zeke Berry: 2 tackles, 1 INT

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) against the TCU Horned Frogs during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The junior defensive back got the party started on the Bulldog's first drive of the game, snagging an interception as defensive tackle Kenneth Grant forced a bad throw from Fresno State QB Mikey Keene. Berry is a guy who had to pay his dues behind Michigan legend Mike Sainristil, but it's clear the junior DB is ready for his moment and that he'll continue to be a solid piece in the secondary moving forward.

Josaiah Stewart: 5.0 tackles, 2.0 sacks

Michigan edge rusher Josaiah Stewart (0) tackles Fresno State running back Malik Sherrod (2) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

The veteran edge rusher notched 5.5 sacks during the 2023 season (good for No. 2 on the team), and it looks like he's poised to surpass that mark by a decent amount in 2024. His combination of speed and power is a nightmare to defend against, and he was able to get to the quarterback twice on Saturday night. Top to bottom, the Michigan defense is going to be a problem for any opposing offense in 2024.

