Michigan Football: Top performers against Fresno State
The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines kicked off the 2024 season in the Big House on Saturday night with a primetime matchup against Fresno State. Although there are still some things that need to improve heading into the massive Week 2 matchup against Texas, there were also some things to feel pretty good about.
Here are the top offensive and defensive performers from Michigan's Week 1 victory over Fresno State:
Offense
Kalel Mullings, RB: 15 carries for 92 yards
Although Donovan Edwards has received most of the attention among the running backs during the off-season, it was veteran Kalel Mullings who had the most production on the ground Saturday night. After a relatively slow start in the running game, Mullings found his groove in the second half and helped put the Wolverines in scoring position late. At 6-2, 233 pounds, Mullings is more than just a short-yardage back who can move the sticks if needed. He's surprisingly quick and shifty, and we saw that on display in Michigan's season-opener.
Colston Loveland, TE: 8 receptions for 87 yards and 1 TD
It's clear that Loveland is going to be a major factor in Michigan's passing game this season. Whether lined up at tight end, in the slot or out wide, the 6-5, 245 pound target is a matchup nightmare. Loveland's catch radius and athleticism is one of the reasons why he'll likely be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As the season progresses, the Michigan offense will need every bit of what Loveland has to offer.
Dominic Zvada, K: 12 points, 3/3 on FGs (45, 53, 55)
The Arkansas State transfer put 12 points on the board for the Wolverines in their 30-10 victory, including field goals from 45, 53, and 55 yards in Michigan's season-opener. Although you'd like to be able to finish drives in the endzone, having a reliable kicker with a big leg is certainly a luxury that can be the difference maker on fall Saturday's.
Defense
Will Johnson: 2 tackles, 1 INT (Pick-Six)
The nations best corner was tested multiple times on Saturday night, but you can only poke the bear so many times before you pay the price. On a Fresno State first-and-goal play with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Johnson snagged an 86-yard pick-six that extended Michigan's lead to 20. Although he finished the evening with just one interception, Johnson was inches away from notching three on the evening. He did get beat a couple of times, but I'll chalk it up to Week 1 rust and expect that to improve in the weeks ahead.
Zeke Berry: 2 tackles, 1 INT
The junior defensive back got the party started on the Bulldog's first drive of the game, snagging an interception as defensive tackle Kenneth Grant forced a bad throw from Fresno State QB Mikey Keene. Berry is a guy who had to pay his dues behind Michigan legend Mike Sainristil, but it's clear the junior DB is ready for his moment and that he'll continue to be a solid piece in the secondary moving forward.
Josaiah Stewart: 5.0 tackles, 2.0 sacks
The veteran edge rusher notched 5.5 sacks during the 2023 season (good for No. 2 on the team), and it looks like he's poised to surpass that mark by a decent amount in 2024. His combination of speed and power is a nightmare to defend against, and he was able to get to the quarterback twice on Saturday night. Top to bottom, the Michigan defense is going to be a problem for any opposing offense in 2024.
