Michigan veteran nominated for Comeback Player of the Year
Safety Rod Moore hasn't seen the field since the national title game against Washington during the 2023 football season. After sustaining a season-ending knee injury last spring, the veteran has been on the road to recovery. Moore, who could've opted to enter the 2024 NFL Draft, chose to come back to Michigan in 2024. But after missing a full season, the high-flying safety will have a chip on the shoulder entering 2025.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Moore was nominated for the Comeback Player of the Year Watch List.
When will Michigan fans see Moore on the field? That's still not clear. Moore was hopeful to be back for the season opener, but the Ohio native has had some setbacks since tearing his ACL. Recently, during a media availability, head coach Sherrone Moore touched on Moore's status.
“He’s pushing. He’s been in walkthroughs,” Moore said. “Looks like he’s slowly, steadily going to get into some practice stuff. Sooner than later.”
Luckily, Michigan has plenty of depth at safety. Players like Brandyn Hillman, Mason Curtis, TJ Metcalf, and Jaden Mangham will hold down the fort until the Wolverines' captain can come back. It will be a welcome addition to Michigan's secondary when Moore is able to take the field.
In 2023, Moore was arguably one of the best safeties in the country. The All-Big Ten selection racked up 38 tackles, five PBUs, and two interceptions en route to Michigan winning a national title. He also sealed the game against Ohio State that year after picking off QB Kyle McCord.
Michigan will begin the season on August 30 at home against New Mexico under the lights. Could we see the veteran safety in play? Possibly, but it's more than likely Wolverine fans will have to wait until a little further down the road to see No. 9 back in action.
