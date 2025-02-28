Michigan's Will Johnson isn't a fan of new College Football Playoff format
Following college football's first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff format in 2024, the reviews seem to be mixed. While most certainly enjoyed seeing playoff games occur on college campuses, there's also a large segment of fans who believe the expanded playoff doesn't have the same juice as the previous four-team format.
You can add former Michigan cornerback Will Johnson to that list.
Meeting with the media during the 2025 NFL Combine, Johnson was asked about his thoughts on the newly expanded 12-team playoff, one that saw the Ohio State Buckeyes claim a national championship as a No. 8 seed. "I would say go back to four teams," Johnson said. "I think it's a little watered down."
While there are plenty of college football fans who likely agree with Johnson's take here, the reality is that there's zero chance of a return to a four-team format. In fact, discussions are already taking place about expanding the playoff field even further to 14 or even 16 teams. It's clear that the College Football Playoff remains a work-in-progress, and that the current format still has many flaws. But with conference realignment and massive TV deals shaping the direction of college athletics, fans have no choice but to embrace whatever change will come.
