Michigan Football: Will the Wolverines give true freshman Jadyn Davis a shot against Alabama?
With one game remaining in the 2024 season, there's no question that the Wolverines would like to finish strong with a win against Alabama and reach eight wins on the year. In order to do it, they'll certainly need a productive day from the offense, particularly with some of the guys they'll be missing defensively in preparation for the NFL Draft.
When it comes to the quarterback position, senior Davis Warren will be the starting quarterback against the Crimson Tide on Dec. 31. After a shaky start where he threw six interceptions in the first three games, Warren settled in down the stretch and helped lead the Wolverines to wins over Michigan State, Northwestern, and Ohio State. Although he's certainly made strides in 2024, it's also glaringly obvious that the quarterback position has been one of the biggest struggles for Michigan throughout the season.
Warren, Alex Orji, and Jack Tuttle were all given a shot to start during the course of the 2024 season. But one option we didn't get to see was true freshman Jadyn Davis, one of the highest rated quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class. With Tuttle announcing he was retiring from the game of football during the season, along with Orji announcing that he's entering the transfer portal, the current option at QB2 appears to be the true freshman.
Does that mean we'll see Jadyn Davis actually have the opportunity to operate the Michigan offense against Alabama? Meeting with the media on Thursday, starter Davis Warren indicated that Davis is certainly part of the rotation as they prep for the Crimson Tide.
"Yeah, me and Jadyn," Warren said. "I can't talk about the guys who are here, aren't here, but Jadyn's done a great job. And he's been involved, was involved during the season. And he's progressed a lot. He's got a great attitude about himself. Really cares about getting better and wanting to improve. And he's progressed so much from when he first got here a year ago now when Coach Harbaugh was giving him the intricacies of an under-center snap. He's come a long way and proud of his development."
While you hate to speculate about a players future, the bowl game could represent Davis' last chance to showcase his skills as a Wolverine. With five-star Bryce Underwood already on campus, and Michigan currently seeking a veteran QB in the transfer portal, the future for Jadyn Davis at Michigan remains a huge question mark.
Michigan will take on No. 11 Alabama in the Reliaquest Bowl on Dec. 31 at Noon on ESPN.
