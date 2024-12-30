Sherrone Moore: Jalen Milroe is 'Not Like Any Quarterback We've Played'
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is one of the numerous members of the Wolverines who have faced Alabama in the past few years, but he had a different role during the last meeting.
Moore was Michigan's offensive coordinator in 2023, serving under then-head coach Jim Harbaugh, who now holds that position with the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore didn't necessarily have to game plan for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe during last season's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup at the Rose Bowl, but now he'll be face-to-face with the electric dual-threat in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31.
"Jalen is special," Moore said during Monday morning's ReliaQuest Bowl joint press conference, as he shared the stage with Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. "He's not like any quarterback we've played due to the ability he has to impact the game with legs."
Milroe didn't have his best performance during last year's Rose Bowl, as he completed 16-of-23 pass attempts for 116 yards while rushing for 63 yards on 21 carries in the 27-20 overtime loss, but he clearly made an impact on Moore.
That said, Milroe showed much improvement in his second year as the Crimson Tide's starter this season, as even though he logged a similar number of passing yards but fewer touchdowns, he's rushed for nearly 200 more yards on nine fewer carries. Additionally, his 20 rushing touchdowns are the most by an Alabama quarterback in a single season (the previous record was set by Jalen Hurts with 15). Furthermore, Milroe is one of five players in SEC history with 15 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns in the same season.
Moore also commended Milroe's supporting cast, which brings even more trouble when watching film.
"They've got great playmakers on the outside with a big offensive line, so it's just a different animal and group," Moore said.
Moore also touched on the Crimson Tide's defense, which as a former offensive coordinator, he's seen numerous players that he'll face on Tuesday from last year's team first-hand.
"NFL players everywhere," Moore said. "We've played some really good teams all year––Oregon, Texas, Ohio State––so similar to those guys, we've played top competition all year."
The Crimson Tide will take on the Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.