Michigan Football: Wolverines offer transfer WR, conference Freshman of the Year
Michigan is starting to look for a certain type of wide receiver for the 2025 roster. The Wolverines signed a trio of receivers who are 6-foot or taller with three-star Jamar Browder standing 6-foot-5. Michigan's Tyler Morris had already announced his intentions to transfer and Michigan is likely looking for at least two new starting receivers for next season.
The Wolverines recently extended an offer to Joseph Williams who played his true freshman season at Tulsa before entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2 playmaker was the American Athletic Conference's Freshman of the Year after having a sensational freshman campaign. Williams was one of the most productive true freshman receivers after hauling in 30 catches for 588 yards and five touchdowns.
The Arlington (TX) product was a three-star recruit when he went to Tulsa, but he outperformed his ranking. Now, Williams is one of the most sought-after transfer receivers out there right now. Michigan has been in known contact with other receivers like IU's Donaven McCulley, FIU's Eric Rivers, and Miami (OH)'s Reggie Virgil.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football 2025 schedule is revealed
Michigan Football: Getting to know new OC Chip Lindsey, history, recruiting wins