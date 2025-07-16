Michigan man Dave Portnoy trolls Buckeyes as news of Fox Sports and Barstool Sports deal lights up social media
Michigan alum and Barstool Sports founder and owner Dave Portnoy is in the news as rumors of a potential partnership with Fox Sports have taken over the internet. Portnoy has thrown a bit of cold water on the rumors, stating that nothing is official yet. It appears that things will ultimately work out between the media giant and Portnoy's upstart Barstool Sports company.
Part of the merger would put Portnoy on the Big Noon Kickoff pregame show alongside current analysts Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, Mark Ingram, Chris Fallica, and host Rob Stone. Michigan legend Charles Woodson often appears on the show as an additional commentator as well. Adding Portnoy to the mix is a move designed to improve Fox Sports' standing with the coveted 18 to 34-year-old demographic, a group that Barstool Sports has traditionally excelled with. While attempting to slow the rumor train, Portnoy took to his "X" account to take a shot at the Ohio State Buckeyes at the same time.
Portnoy loves nothing more than taking shots at Ohio State Buckeye fans, and not many people can do it better than El Presidente. The Buckeye fan base has a hatred for anything Portnoy does, and he knows it. Adding him to one of the biggest college football pregame shows in the country has those Buckeye faithful crashing out on social media. Seeing Portnoy, an unabashed Michigan Man, sitting next to Urban Meyer next year would be great TV. If the rumors are confirmed and the partnership materializes, college football Saturdays will just become a little more interesting.
