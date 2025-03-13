Michigan NFL Free Agency Tracker: Several Wolverines are making big moves
The NFL's free agency period is well underway, and a number of Wolverines have been impacted. While some are making big moves to new teams, others are signing new deals and remaining in place. Here's the latest look at all of the movement for former Wolverines around the league.
Jourdan Lewis, CB - Jacksonville Jaguars
Former Michigan standout Jourdan Lewis just made a massive move from Dallas to Jacksonville. In doing so, Lewis became the highest-paid nickel CB in the NFL.
"The Cowboys drafted Lewis in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft and he quickly became one of the top nickel corners in the league. In 16 games last season, he posted a career high 71 tackles to go along with 1 sack, 1 interception, 3 tackles for loss, 3 pressures, 8 pass breakups as well as a forced fumble and fumble recovery."
Josh Uche, LB - Philadelphia Eagles
"Uche played his first four seasons with the New England Patriots after being selected in the 2nd round 60th overall. For his career, he has 20.5 sacks, 86 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery. His stats should improve on an Eagles line that has dominant interior play led by Jalen Carter."
Devin Bush, LB - Cleveland Browns
"Bush was selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had a terrific rookie year recording 109 tackles, one sack, and two interceptions. But Bush suffered a torn ACL during his second year in the league and wasn't the same player. He would come back in 2021 and make 70 tackles and 81 in 2022 with the Steelers, but Pittsburgh decided to part ways with the linebacker following his fourth year with the team."
Benjamin St-Juste, DB - Los Angeles Chargers
"St-Juste was drafted by the Washington Commanders in the third round (No. 74 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he made his NFL debut in the opening game against the Los Angeles Chargers. But his career with the Commanders never quite took off, as he bounced around different positions and battled through a series of injuries."
Ben Bredeson, OL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
"Bredeson started 17 games for Tampa Bay at left guard. According to PFF, Bredeson had a 56.2 offensive grade for the Bucs this past season. The former Wolverine was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After one season with the Ravens, Bredeson was traded to the New York Giants where he played from 2021-2023 before he signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay last offseason."
