Michigan's offensive line takes shape as Wolverines gear up for 2025 season
As the 2025 college football season approaches, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore addressed the media with updates on the Wolverines' progress, particularly on the offensive line. With just a few weeks until kickoff, Moore noted that while several starting spots are still being battled for, the foundation for this year's offensive line is beginning to take shape.
Locked-In Starters: Greg Crippen and Gio El-Hadi
Two key returners have already cemented their roles as starters up front: Greg Crippen at center and Giovanni El-Hadi at left guard.
Crippen, now entering his fifth season in Ann Arbor, brings experience and stability to the offensive line. After appearing in 11 games and making eight starts at center during the 2024 season, Crippen is expected to anchor the line this fall. Last year, he emerged as the starter during the season after initially splitting reps with former Wolverine Dominick Guidice. Now, he enters 2025 as one of the line's most reliable veterans.
El-Hadi, also in his fifth year, started all 13 games at right guard last season. This fall, he shifts to the left side and brings both size and leadership to the unit. Speaking with reporters, El-Hadi mentioned adding weight during the offseason and expressed confidence that this year's offensive line would outperform last year's group. He acknowledged that the departure of veteran leaders like Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan in 2024 created a leadership gap, but believes that the returning linemen are now ready to step up and lead.
Position Battles Heating Up
Beyond Crippen and El-Hadi, multiple position battles remain undecided up front—at least publicly.
Left Tackle:
The left tackle spot is currently a competition between Evan Link and Andrew Babalola. According to Moore, Link appears to have the edge, though Babalola remains a strong candidate and is fully capable of securing the role. Blake Frazier is also getting reps at left tackle and in the mix.
Right Guard:
This position appears to be the most open competition on the line. Four players—Nat Efobi, Lawrence Hatter, Jake Guarnera, and Brady Norton—are battling for the starting job. Moore did not indicate a clear frontrunner, suggesting the battle could continue deep into fall camp.
Right Tackle:
At right tackle, Andrew Sprague has emerged as the top candidate for the starting job. However, Frazier is also pushing for playing time there as well, giving Michigan options depending on how things shake out during the remainder of fall camp.
As Michigan looks to reassert its dominance in the trenches this fall, the development and finalization of the offensive line will be critical. With a mix of seasoned veterans and promising young talent, Moore and his staff are working to build a cohesive unit capable of powering the Wolverines through another competitive Big Ten season.
