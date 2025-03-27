Wolverine Digest

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall provides update on QB battle, spring practice

Marshall has kept a keen eye on his quarterbacking teammates in an attempt to see who might be standing next to him in the backfield next year

Jerred Johnson

Michigan freshman QB Bryce Underwood
Michigan freshman QB Bryce Underwood / Michigan Football

ReliaQuest Bowl MVP Jordan Marshall is slotted to see a heavy dose of reps at the running back spot this year. He, along with Alabama transfer Justice Haynes, provide Michigan with a one-two punch that is unrivaled in college football. The duo, who have dubbed themselves "Law and Order", are firmly entrenched in their positions. But when it comes to who will be handing them the ball, the still remains a question mark.

Transfer Mikey Keene brings a wealth of experience to the position. Sophomore Jadyn Davis has one year under his belt and was hailed as a great talent out of high school. And when it comes to freshman Bryce Underwood, he's simply viewed as a generational one-of-a-kind talent. Coming off of last year's quarterback debacle, head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have to be absolute ecstatic to have the type of options at QB they have this year.

Michigan Football
Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

According to Marshall two guys are really standing out to him in the quarterback battle.

"Bryce... he’s a beast. Jadyn’s balling out, too. Just to see them compete and have a brotherhood, they’re so tight. I love to see it. That’s what you come to Michigan for, to compete against the best. And they do that every single day."

Marshall seemed pleased with what he saw from his potential backfield partners. It is refreshing to hear that Davis seems to be performing well, considering he had some serious issues with mechanics when he arrived in Ann Arbor. It sounds like he took some time to correct those issues and may be a surprise in the quarterback battle that many have already whittled down to Keene and Underwood. Marshall also spoke about he and Haynes battling for reps.

"I would say we are just ready to compete. I'm excited for the challenge of having so many good backs in that room. We go in there and want to compete every day, but we are also gonna learn from each other because everybody brings something different to our team. It's a really good mindset to see all of that."

Michigan RB Jordan Marshall

With the Spring Game rapidly approaching, it will be exciting to see which quarterback stands out. It feels like a safe bet that the talent and versatility of Underwood are going to be too much for the other quarterbacks to overcome. The true freshman may not start day one, but Underwood will likely establish himself as QB1 before we get too deep into the 2025-26 campaign.

Davis
Michigan quarterback Jadyn Davis (2) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

